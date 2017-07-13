- As seen above, Fandango is featured in the new episode of Superstar Ink with host Corey Graves. The Breezango member discusses his full leg tattoos and more.
- Triple H remains in control of the WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University as he tweeted the following backstage photo from last night's "Takeover: Brooklyn III" go-home tapings. Remember to join us tonight for live spoilers from The Mae Young Classic at Full Sail.
Final @WWENXT TV Tapings until #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn... #GameTime pic.twitter.com/3PVRJ5SwSD— Triple H (@TripleH) July 12, 2017
