- Above is Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns taking on Cody Rhodes and Goldust at Battleground in 2013. One of the bigger feuds that year, Dusty Rhodes was able to fend off Dean Ambrose on the outside, while Cody hit the Cross Rhodes on Rollins to win the match. Had Cody and Goldust lost, they both would have been terminated from WWE and Dusty would have lost his NXT Trainer position.

Sasha Banks will be in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday, July 16 at the Westfield Manukau City starting at 11:00am. Attendance is limited to 200 fans, for additional details on how to obtain a wristband for this event, click here

- Shinsuke Nakamura headed out to grab some food with Akira Tozawa, Kairi Sane (a.k.a. Kairi Hojo), and former WWE Superstar, Funaki. Currently, Nakamura is feuding with Baron Corbin, while Tozawa is attempting to capture the Cruiserweight title away from Neville. Sane will be one of the 32 competitors in the upcoming Mae Young Classic. WWE will be having a Parade of Champions live later today on Facebook.com/WWE and on YouTube at 6:30pm ET. We will have coverage of the event here on the site as well as spoilers from tonight and tomorrow's tapings.

