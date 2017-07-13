ROH Wrestler and Bachelorette contestant Kenny King was the special guest on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 this week. You can watch his appearance in the video above or download the podcast version on iTunes.

They sent us these highlights:

Austin Aries Leaving WWE:

"Aries and I are really good friends. We speak pretty regularly… Austin Aries is a guy who knows his worth; he knows where he fits in the wrestling business."

Goal to Act with The Rock:

"I feel like me and The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) should make a movie called, Swole Mates, where we're two guys that used to be either real skinny or real fat and we got super jacked and it's like Step Brothers in the gym. Kenny King and The Rock in Swole Mates is everything America needs right now."

How ABC Contacted Him To Be On The Bachelorette:

"The funny thing is I didn't send anything in. I got a phone call from an ABC producer. I have a friend who writes a Hollywood blog, he's in the scene. He brought the subject up to me, 'hey would you ever be interested in doing The Bachelor or The Bachelorette?' We laughed like whatever… 'the Wrestling Bachelor', so it was a joke but I said 'sure, whatever I am up for it'."

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather:

"Connor's a boxer, sure, but he ain't in the same galaxy as Floyd Mayweather and vice versa. Floyd can sort of fight but he ain't in the same galaxy as Conor when it comes to mixed martial arts."

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.