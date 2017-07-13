- GFW posted this video looking at social media success, mainstream media mentions and other highlights from Slammiversary Week.
- Speaking of the Super X Cup, below are the brackets going into tonight's Impact episode. Desmond Xavier is the only wrestler to advance as of this writing.
Who will advance this week? @GoGoACH vs. @_AndrewEverett & join @DezmondXavier in the Semi-Finals? #SuperXCup pic.twitter.com/GnAkZlFlXP— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 11, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.