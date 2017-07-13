- WWE has been uploading content from past WWE Battleground pay-per-views to their YouTube channel. The uploaded the video above today featuring the full 2-out-of-3 falls match between then-WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and The Wyatts (Luke Harper and Erick Rowan) at Battleground in 2014. Harper and Rowan won the first fall, but the Usos successfully defended their titles by winning the next two.

Sasha Banks is currently in Australia doing promotional work for WWE. News.com.au in Australia has a story here about Banks appearing on The Project last night and revealing that her husband, Sarath Ton a.k.a. Mikaze, designs her ring gear.

"He helps dress me," Banks said. "He is like the fashionista. He does everything. I just choose the colors.

"Sometimes we disagree. I am like, 'you make my gear, make me look better than everyone else, or there is a fight at home,'" she joked. "I'm thankful that he's here with me and I get to travel with him."

- We mentioned in May that Triple H was sending a custom WWE title belt replica to the Mumbai Indians for their Indian Premiere League win. The custom belt is finally being sent, as seen below:

