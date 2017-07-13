- In the video above, Moose talks about facing Marufuji on tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling. Moose noted that he was once in a tag match against Marufuji in Japan so he's familiar with him and knows how great he is. He said it will be a great clash of styles and he "can't wait to get it on."
- As noted, former TNA President Dixie Carter posted the photo below this week regarding her appearance on the WWE 24 Kurt Angle documentary. In the comments on the photo a fan wrote, "Epic moment For both Kurt and the wrestling business". A user responded, writing, "it's always epic when it happens on the E side. When it happens on the Impact side rassling fans say it's not epic."
Dixie replied, "kinda true"
