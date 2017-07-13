Source: Wrestling Observer Radio

Dave Meltzer discussed WWE's decision to do a Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match to crown a new number one contender for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at their upcoming Battleground pay-per-view on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. During the segment, Meltzer revealed WWE is currently planning to do a RAW four-way women's match at SummerSlam when asked if he can believe that WWE is doing a five-way women's match at Battleground.

Meltzer provided an explanation for WWE booking multiple person matches, explaining they're able to protect people without having to write strong personal storylines.

"Well, you know, that's what they're doing a lot of right now," Meltzer stated. "The thing with multi-person matches is you can always gimmick the finishes so nobody has to lose and it's easier for the bookers when you do that and plus when you have multiple person matches, inherently you're not going to do strong personal storylines so you don't have to worry about writing good stories because you know, you can do a little heat where they're all mad at each other, but that's all you can do in a multiple person match."

