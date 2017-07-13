- Expect more trash talk from Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor as the promotional tour for their upcoming super-fight on August 26, 2017 continues on Thursday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM ET. We have streaming live video embedded above.

- There was a noteworthy moment between Floyd Mayweather and UFC President Dana White at yesterday's promotional event in Toronto. Mayweather went over to White and apologized for past heat between them.

"No matter what I said about you [Dana] in the past, as a man I look in your face and apologize and tell you I'm sorry," Mayweather said to Dana White (h/t MMAJunkie). "You've done a helluva job with this company."

- TMZ Sports interviewed Floyd Mayweather about the ongoing trash talk from Conor McGregor. When asked if anything McGregor has said has offended him, Mayweather responded:

"No, I'm not worried. You know, it's all about keeping your composure, doing what you do," Mayweather said. I've been here so many years, I know what it takes."

Mayweather was asked about McGregor saying to him on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, "Dance for me, boy," and whether or not it was racist.

"Racism still exists but you know, I try to take something negative and turn it into something positive." said Mayweather. "You know, we all know there are only two types of boys - a white boy and a cowboy. And I'm not neither. I'm just joking."

"Like I said before, I'm not upset at all. Conor McGregor is a tough competitor, I'm a tough competitor and it's about giving the fans what they want to say. A lot of people say Conor McGregor is racist but I don't worry about that. It's about going out there and doing my job."

Responding directly to the controversial line from McGregor, Mayweather explained he wasn't offended.

"No, when he said the boy comment it is what it is," said Mayweather. "He's entitled to feel how he want to feel. Me myself, I just like to stay, stay in my zone and stay focused."

