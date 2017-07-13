Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

- Cathy Kelley's latest video above looks at Kurt Angle revealing his secret on RAW this Monday night.

- Meltzer also reported that despite the altercation at the Orlando airport last Sunday, Alberto El Patron and Paige are back together. We reported in late June that the couple had broken up, only to get back together days later. Meltzer noted that they may have also broken up one other time in the past several weeks, and it's gotten to the point where Alberto's friends assume that they'll get back together when he tells them that they've broken up.

