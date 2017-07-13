- Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) has made few indie wrestling appearances since leaving WWE in June 2016 but he did appear at a WrestlePro event last month in New Jersey. As seen above, Barrett delivered some "Bad News" and a Bullhammer to a local wrestler.
- As seen below, WWE Shop has released a custom Tag Team Title belt to commemorate The New Day's historic 483-day reign. Only 483 belts were made. You can visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase. WWE wrote the following on the belts:
Custom New Day Tag Team Championship available now
The New Day shattered records with their historic 483-day WWE Tag Team Title reign, and now you can celebrate the remarkable feat with a commemorative New Day Championship, available now on WWEShop.com.
Of course, this being The New Day, the title is wholly unique, featuring a bright blue strap emblazoned with vibrant colors and New Day Logos, along with the special-edition Tag Team Championship center plate and side plates. Simply put, this title is anything but booty.
Only 483 titles have been made, so get yours today on WWEShop.com!
