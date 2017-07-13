WrestlingINC.com owner Raj Giri was on a media conference call with Jeff Jarrett on Wednesday. During the call, Raj asked Jarrett if there is anything to James Storm not being at the post-Slammiversary Impact Wrestling tapings.

"Well, the post-Slammiversary Impact tapings, James had a head injury," said Jarrett. "I kind of think the doctors although they, that's James and James will always be James. The doctors have different opinions."

Storm lost to Ethan Carter III in a Strap Match at Slammiversary earlier this month. There was some curiosity as to why he was not at the Impact Wrestling tapings that followed, which preceded the question from Raj.

Jarrett was also asked later in the call if GFW had reached out to CM Punk.

"No, CM Punk, to my knowledge, no conversations that I've certainly had," Jarrett said. But also [inaudible] my understanding he's signed to a UFC situation and that's where his energy is heading. Unbelievable talent. And I've said it when it first came out, hats off to the guy to step into that Octagon. Win, lose or draw, he's a winner in my book for chasing his dreams."

Punk is under a multi-fight deal with the UFC but hasn't fought since losing in his professional debut to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 last September. There has been a lot of talk as to whether or not he'll fight again for the promotion as he was unable to prove that he is of UFC caliber.

You can listen to Jeff Jarrett's complete call with members of the media embedded in the video above, or the audio player below:

