GFW IMPACT

Taped At 'The Impact Zone' In Orlando, Florida

The show kicks off with footage from earlier in the day of Joseph Park arriving to the arena with Grado sitting passenger side. They are in the "Parkmobile". Joseph tells Grado that the "orange haired president" is going to deport him from the country unless he gets married to a U.S. citizen. Park suggests to Grado that he marry a Knockout.

A video recap airs from last week's Impact, which saw Alberto's first unified world title defense against Lashley end with LAX jumping the former champ and then anointing Alberto as their newest member.

Jeremy Borash, Josh Mathews and Da Pope are inside The Impact Zone. They intro the show and LAX's music hits. They make their way to the ring with their leader Konnan.

Konnan says that LAX is as serious as a period and that they stay hard like a blue pill. He then cues to the newest member of their group Alberto El Patron. Alberto makes his way into the arena, in his ring attire, he has the GFW title in hand and The Impact title around his waist. Alberto calls Konnan by his first name Charles. He talks about their background and friendship with each other throughout the years. Alberto is against what LAX did for him last week and how they did it without consulting him. Konnan goes through his history with Alberto and how they have both been treated poorly by people in the industry because of being Mexican. Konnan takes a shot at "Stamford", he mentions Bruce Prichard and rips Impact as the company who has always been against him and his people. Alberto says that he knows how he has been treated in the past but this is a new company now and that this is his home. Konnan tells Alberto to not listen to the fans and asks him to join his revolution. Konnan asks Alberto to say "Si" to his movement. Alberto gets in Konnan's face and tells him that doesn't need anyone and has always relied on himself. He refuses Konnan's offer to join him, when this happens LAX jumps Alberto and Lashley comes down and makes the save. Lashley single handedly empties the ring of LAX. He then picks up the world title and hands it to Alberto.

