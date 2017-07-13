- Above is a new trailer for WWE Studios' "Birth of The Dragon" biopic on Bruce Lee's rise to fame. The movie is being released with Blumhouse Tilt this summer. No WWE Superstars are in this movie.
- Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey is in attendance for The Mae Young Classic tapings at Full Sail University tonight. She sat ringside with MMA Horsewomen Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to watch their friend Shayna Baszler compete in the first round. Triple H posted the following photo with Rousey:
The #MaeYoungClassic will celebrate and showcase female competitors from around the world. Great to have @RondaRousey join us tonight. pic.twitter.com/dQy9C1qFbH— Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2017
