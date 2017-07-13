- As noted, former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey was in attendance for The Mae Young Classic tapings tonight at Full Sail University. Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir (Roderick Strong's wife) watched fellow MMA Horsewoman Shayna Baszler work a match in the first round of the tournament from ringside. WWE posted this video of Rousey talking with Triple H and Natalya after arriving.

- Referee Jessika (Kennadi Brink) was introduced as the first full-time female referee in WWE history before the matches began at tonight's Mae Young Classic tapings. She received a big pop from the Full Sail Crowd.

- As seen below, Sasha Banks is able to watch The Mae Young Classic action while she's on a promotional tour of Australia & New Zealand thanks to Bayley:

The world is watching! @SashaBanksWWE may be in Australia, but good friend @itsBayleyWWE is sending live updates from the #MaeYoungClassic! pic.twitter.com/EpryZjC5TX — WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) July 14, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.