- Below is a non-spoiler match listing for the first round of The Mae Young Classic. WWE will tape the second round tomorrow night from Full Sail University and we will have live spoilers as they happen. The first four episodes of the tournament will be released on Monday, August 28th via the WWE Network but there will also be a "Mae Young Classic: Bracketology" preview special on the WWE Network after SummerSlam goes off the air on August 20th.

You can check out our full spoiler report from night one at this link . You can also see updated spoiler brackets at this link

Episode 1:

* Princesa Sugehit vs. Kay Lee Ray

* Serena Deeb vs. Vanessa Borne

* Shayna Baszler vs. Zeda

* Piper Niven vs. Santana Garrett

Episode 2:

* Mia Yim vs. Sarah Logan

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li

* Rhea Ripley vs. Miranda Salinas

* Abbey Laith vs. Jazzy Gabert

Episode 3:

* Toni Storm vs. Ayesha Raymond

* Dakota Kai vs. Kavita Devi

* Candice LeRae vs. Renee Michelle

* Rachel Evers vs. Marti Belle

Episode 4:

* Bianca Belair vs. Sage Beckett

* Lacey Evans vs. Taynara Conti

* Nicole Savoy vs. Reina Gonzalez

* Kairi Sane vs. Tessa Blanchard

- WWE brought several Superstars to ringside at various times during tonight's Mae Classic tapings. Stars shown were SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, William Regal, MMA's Four Horsewomen (Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir to watch Shayna Baszler compete) Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Emma, Mike & Maria Kanellis, Nia Jax & family, Natalya, Sara Amato, Kassius Ohno (supporting girlfriend Rachel Evers), Montez Ford (supporting fiance Bianca Belair), Akira Tozawa, Alicia Fox, Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Bayley superfan Izzy was brought to the front row to sit between Bayley and Carmella while they were out.

- The Rock's daughter Simone was one of the family members at ringside with Nia for the tapings. Here she is hanging out with good friend and WWE NXT Superstar Zolita Vega (Thea Trinidad) earlier in the day:

