Gail Kim appeared on tonight's GFW Impact episode to announce her retirement, as seen in the video above. The Impact Hall of Famer said she will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2017 but while she is retiring, she plans on going out on top.

The six-time Knockouts Champion thanked the other wrestlers, the company and the fans during her speech. Gail will be appearing regularly between now and the end of the year until retirement.

GFW Impact Results (7/13): Alberto And Lashley Team Up Against L.A.X, Gail Kim's Announcement & More
Gail tweeted the following after the show:


