Gail Kim appeared on tonight's GFW Impact episode to announce her retirement, as seen in the video above. The Impact Hall of Famer said she will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2017 but while she is retiring, she plans on going out on top.
Gail tweeted the following after the show:
Thanks so much for the love guys! I'm not done yet! #GoingOutOnTop ??????@IMPACTWRESTLING— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 14, 2017
