Source: The Steve Austin Show

On a recent episode of The Steve Austin Show, WWE Legend Steve Austin was joined by former WWE RAW Women's Champion Bayley. Among many other things, Bayley discussed Triple H's influence over main roster issues, forming a relationship with Vince McMahon, her current "awkward" phase on WWE programming, and whether she could ever bring herself to turn heel.

According to Bayley, Triple H does not have the same control over WWE's main roster as he does in NXT. Bayley revealed that 'The Cerebral Assassin' advised her to take her concerns to McMahon as it is important for her to establish a relationship with WWE's Chairman nonetheless.

"Yeah, I don't know if Hunter's really, like, the one to go for WWE. Obviously, for NXT, that was his baby, so he ran it all, but I've had conversations with him while being here [on the main roster] and it's kind of more out of his… it's not so much in his hands up with WWE." Bayley said, "if I were to ask [Triple H] something, he was like, 'you're better off talking to Vince' and he said, 'you need to have that relationship with him anyway,' so it's good to have a relationship with him and I was like, 'okay!'"

Bayley admitted that she is now comfortable talking to McMahon and would raise issues to him that she is passionate about.

"I feel comfortable talking to Vince, which seems so crazy for me to say. For me, I've been a fan, I've been watching him forever, and I'm like, 'yeah, I'm comfortable to talk to Vince McMahon.' Yeah, but if it was something I felt really strongly about, like I had the perfect idea, and I have the direction I want. I want ideas. I want kind of… I'm not going to go in there and be like, 'hey, I feel weird - maybe I should change a little bit.' I want to have exactly the idea of what I want to present to him and I'd probably just go to Vince because that's the only way to go, if it's something like that." Bayley admitted, "I've talked to him a few times to where I'm like, 'now, I feel fine.' Like he's still intimidating as hell when he walks by and you want to make sure you're on your best behavior, but I feel comfortable enough."

In Bayley's estimation, she is starting over again and working her way back into title contention and she has no problem with that.

"That was one of those things that I talked to Vince about and I was happy I did." Bayley explained, "I felt like that was a step back and I'm starting over again. I was the champion. And then, I had my rematch and I was right there until the main spot in the women's division on RAW. And since I lost Alexa, I'm kind of starting back over again where I'm in line with everybody else, which I'm fine with. I really like the chase and working for it. And honestly, I just want to wrestle! Like, I don't need to be in these crazy gimmick matches or always be working for the championship. Of course I want to be champion because that means you're the best, but I just love wrestling and if I can have good matches week in and week out, that would make me happy."

When asked whether she could ever bring herself to turn heel, Bayley acknowledged that her heart breaks when she thinks about turning heel. The NXT standout went on to say that she thought about pitching a heel turn, but lost the nerve when she saw some of her young fans.

"It breaks my heart even thinking about it! And so, when I do have these ideas, like, I write everything down, ideas, just in case, they want ideas, 'like, okay, we're going to do this,' I have ideas for that. But even just thinking about that, like one day, I was like, 'yeah, I'm going to pitch this! I'm going to do it! Like, I want to be a heel!' And then, I went out that night for our match and I saw maybe five or six girls dressed up like me and we had met these girls before the show that were just in tears meeting us. I was like, 'okay, no, I can't do it! I can't turn my back on them. I don't know what would happen.'"

If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

