- Above, Nikki Bella showed footage of her (and John Cena) at ESPN's ESPY Awards. Cena appeared at the event to present Jarrius "Little JJ" Robertson with The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Nikki decided to go with a "Sporty" look, along with showing off some of The Bella Twins' Birdie Bee line. She thought it was bit of a daring look and wondered if she'll make any "Worst dressed" lists. On the "Best and Worst Dressed" lists she was included in, her outfit was given more positive reviews.

- The first-ever Loudwire Music Awards Ceremony and Concert will take place on October 24 in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Chris Jericho. Jericho commented on the show:

"I'm so stoked to reclaim my crown as the greatest rock 'n' roll awards show host of all time. The Loudwire Music Awards is gonna be the biggest awards show in American heavy metal history, with the biggest bands, biggest performances, biggest trophies and the biggest bar tabs since Lemmy left this mortal coil! So all you Earthdogs, Hellrats and Rivetheads get ready to rock out as we paint the town none more black on Oct. 24, 2017!"

- As noted, WWE has stopped using pyro during entrances as a cost-cutting measure for the company and because they felt it's no longer necessary. On Twitter, Road Dogg responded to fans talking about the change by first reiterating the reasons mentioned above and then responding, "Pyro in a wrestling show isn't a priority in life."

"lower"? Are these things a "low" down move to you? It's just economics and neither are necessary — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 13, 2017

I agree. In 3 months it'll be the norm and no one will care, that's our current society. Pyro in a Wrestling show isn't a priority in life. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 13, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.