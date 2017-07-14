- Sasha Banks is currently touring overseas in Australia and New Zealand, and during an interview, she was asked to name her favorite male WWE Superstars. Sasha went with three: Roman Reigns, Cesaro, and AJ Styles.
- As Drew Gulak continues his crusade against flying in a WWE ring, he picked up the support of Rusev, who took a photo with the 205 Live star and his "No Fly Zone" sign. A fan pointed out Rusev has "flown" in the past, but Gulak was quick to respond.
Being an inspiration to people is the BEST part of my job. Thank you @RusevBUL for pledging your support in my #2OutOf3Falls on @WWE205Live! pic.twitter.com/KzgU5IQOcQ— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 13, 2017
this is a perfectly executed lateral press.— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 13, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.