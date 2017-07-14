- Sasha Banks is currently touring overseas in Australia and New Zealand, and during an interview, she was asked to name her favorite male WWE Superstars. Sasha went with three: Roman Reigns, Cesaro, and AJ Styles.

- WWE posted a gallery featuring Lana in a number of different bikinis. At the end of it, WWE previewed that Emma's shoot would be up next on July 20.

@thelanawwe's #ravishing new bikini photos can rival ANY heatwave! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

- As Drew Gulak continues his crusade against flying in a WWE ring, he picked up the support of Rusev, who took a photo with the 205 Live star and his "No Fly Zone" sign. A fan pointed out Rusev has "flown" in the past, but Gulak was quick to respond.

Being an inspiration to people is the BEST part of my job. Thank you @RusevBUL for pledging your support in my #2OutOf3Falls on @WWE205Live! pic.twitter.com/KzgU5IQOcQ — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 13, 2017

this is a perfectly executed lateral press. — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 13, 2017

