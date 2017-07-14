- Above and below are highlights from day one and two of NJPW's G1 Special in Long Beach, California. Featured on the shows were IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada retaining his title against Cody Rhodes. While Kenny Omega became the first IWGP United States Champion, defeating Tomohiro Ishii in the finals.

- NJPW's G1 Climax 27 tournament starts on July 17 at 2am ET, which will be shown for free on NJPW World. To celebrate, NJPW also has the final show from each G1 Climax - going back to 2007 - for free on NJPW World.

- Ring of Honor announced they will be partnering up with NJPW again this year to put on another Global Wars tour. The shows will take place in Buffalo, NY (October 12), Pittsburgh, Pa (October 13), and Columbus, Oh (October 14). Tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 21 at 10am ET.

ROH announces Global Wars 2017! ROH & NJPW team for 3 events in 3 days this October. Tickets go on sale next week: https://t.co/yVIhXUY3Qd pic.twitter.com/ra9UgYPXyM — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 14, 2017

