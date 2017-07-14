- Above, WWE looked at 5 outsiders who competed for the company in the past. The video includes: Rob Van Dam, Harley Race, Ric Flair, Dan "The Beast" Severn, and Jushin "Thunder" Liger.

- Today, Jeff Jarrett turns 50 years old. Also today, Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) turns 46 years old and WWE sent out well wishes to the former Tag Team Champion, via their Instagram:

Happy Birthday to one half of the LEGENDARY #DudleyBoyz, #BubbaRayDudley!

- Xavier Woods will be participating in the Tekken tournament at EVO Championship Series later today at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. If he's able to continue in the tournament, it looks like he will miss the Pensacola, Florida WWE Live Event this Saturday.

Finally got to @MandalayBay and will spend the rest of the night playing @TEKKEN getting ready for @EVO tomorrow

