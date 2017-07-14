- Above is the latest "WWE Network Pick of the Week" with Kurt Angle picking his WWE 24 documentary.

- Wizard World sent us word that six WWE stars were added to its celebrity roster at its 20th trip to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center at Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, held Thursday through Sunday, August 24-27th. Roman Reigns, The Hardy Boyz, Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens and Charlotte Flair will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct interactive fan Q&A's during their respective appearances.

Reigns and Bliss will attend on Thursday, August 24 (Roman Reigns 5-8 p.m., Alexa Bliss 6-9 p.m.); Owens and Flair will appear on Friday, August 25 (Kevin Owens 3-6 p.m., Charlotte Flair 4-7 p.m.); and Jeff and Matt Hardy can be seen on Saturday, August 26 from 4-7 p.m. You can get more information at this link.

- We noted that Jeet Rama defeated an enhancement talent at this past week's NXT television tapings. His opponent was New York based independent wrestler "The Dagger" Mik Drake. Drake commented on working the dark match on Instagram, as seen below:

Was going to keep it quiet but since the cat's out of the bag, (thanks internet detectives) last night I wrestled at Full Sail for WWE NXT. And for a moment, I savored it, and I did appreciate it; just for a second. But it's over. Done. More work to do. Next.

