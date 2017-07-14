- On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was discussing this past Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live and how it appears that WWE is building to a John Cena vs. AJ Styles match at SummerSlam. When a rumored AJ Styles vs. Nakamura match at SummerSlam was mentioned, Meltzer said that WWE wasn't going in that direction at all. He noted that they may do that match someday, but they're not doing it now.

- Speaking of SummerSlam, PWInsider is reporting that there has been talk of Nikki Bella returning to action soon and appearing at the pay-per-view.

- Just a reminder that John Cena will be working a pair of RAW live events this weekend. He will be wrestling Bray Wyatt at Saturday's live event in Huntington, WV and Sunday's show in Lexington, KY. As noted, Braun Strowman is also advertised for Saturday's show in Huntington. We would appreciate a report for any of this weekend's WWE live events, so if you are attending one, please send us a report by clicking here.

