Talking Smack will no longer air following SmackDown LIVE on the WWE Network.

According to PWInsider.com, multiple sources in WWE have confirmed that Talking Smack has been canceled as a weekly series.

Last Tuesday's Talking Smack featuring John Cena was the final weekly episode.

Talking Smack will, however, continue as a post-PPV broadcast.

Hosted by Renee Young and Daniel Bryan, or Shane McMahon, Talking Smack has been airing on the WWE Network since last August.

Update 2:45pm ET: WWE sent us the following statement: We continuously review WWE Network's programming line-up based on a variety of factors, including viewership and subscriber research. Talking Smack and Raw Talk will air following pay-per-view events, and Tuesday will continue to feature 205 LIVE.

