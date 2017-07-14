Source: PWInsider
Talking Smack will no longer air following SmackDown LIVE on the WWE Network.
Last Tuesday's Talking Smack featuring John Cena was the final weekly episode.
Talking Smack will, however, continue as a post-PPV broadcast.
Hosted by Renee Young and Daniel Bryan, or Shane McMahon, Talking Smack has been airing on the WWE Network since last August.
Update 2:45pm ET: WWE sent us the following statement:
We continuously review WWE Network's programming line-up based on a variety of factors, including viewership and subscriber research. Talking Smack and Raw Talk will air following pay-per-view events, and Tuesday will continue to feature 205 LIVE.
