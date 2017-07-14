Jeff Jarrett did a media conference call earlier this week to address a number of topics involving Global Force Wrestling. WrestlingINC.com owner Raj Giri was on the call and asked Jarrett if GFW had discussed moving pay-per-views out of the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida.

"It has to make financial sense," Jarrett said. "It goes without saying that, you know, taking Impact on the road several years ago was a financial disaster and so you have to methodically look at every decision and make sure that it makes financial sense."

The then-branded TNA Wrestling saw growth from 2008 to 2009 before taking Impact on the road in 2010. They have tried to regain traction ever since.

"But you know, we're going to start with our live events and again, I'll say put our toe back in the water. We realize that we're not going to put an event on sale and it's going to go clean and sellout. Quite frankly, the WWE doesn't do that for live events. But they're out there, they're touring. An organization, publicly traded, been around 50-plus years, so they're brand awareness in every market they go they don't have that situation."

Jarrett explained that GFW has to build brand awareness, so it's important to get back out in key markets.

"We're obviously in a re-branding situation in every sense of the word," said Jarrett. "And so we're getting back out in the markets and we've got to make the right decisions. That's why we're excited to partner with NOAH, partner with AAA, get into these markets."

Jarrett then revealed that they do plan on taking pay-per-views out of the Impact Zone and to add one more pay-per-view next year.

"Raj, to go back to answer your question, absolutely we're looking at taking [pay-per-views on the road]," Jarrett said. "Not just Bound For Glory, but we're looking at adding another live pay-per-view to our schedule in 2018."

Charles Maynard contributed to this article.