- The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor promotional tour wraps today at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. The event is scheduled to begin at 2 PM ET and you can watch it as it unfolds live embedded in the video above.

- While the hype for Mayweather vs. McGregor has dominated the MMA news cycles, UFC commentator Joe Rogan is making headlines for speculating on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, that Dana White could have CTE.

"Dana White is a notorious gambler but he wins millions of dollars sometimes. I think he said he's lost as much as $1 million and he's won as much as $7 million in a night," Rogan said h/t MMAFighting.

"[He does it for] thrills. Also, people who have been hit in the head a lot - Dana's been hit in the head a lot. Notoriously impulsive, notoriously susceptible to addiction, whether it's gambling addiction, alcohol addiction, it's a big part of CTE. Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. That's brain damage, from getting hit in the head. He did a lot of boxing when he was young, had his dome rattled."

- Bellator and the UFC have fight cards scheduled for this weekend. Bellator 181 is tonight from the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The main card -- which is headlined by Brandon Girtz vs. Derek Campos -- will air live on Spike TV.

- UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio (also known as UFC Fight Night 113) is Sunday from The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. That show will air on FOX Sports 1, with two preliminary fights airing on UFC Fight Pass.

