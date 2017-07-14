- Above is the triple threat match between Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Brie Bella at the Battleground in 2015. Surrounding the ring were each competitors stablemates: Paige, Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Alicia Fox, Naomi, and Tamina. Charlotte was able to get the win by submitting Brie with the Figure Eight Leglock.

- A fan noticed that Mae Young Classic participant, Taynara Conti, looks like a combination of Natalya and Renee Young. Renee Young seemed to agree, showing Natalya the tweet. Conti, 22, has a black belt in Judo and is from Rio de Janiero, Brazil.

.@NatbyNature I think you owe me child support money....we had a baby G! I'll let 2Paws know ?? https://t.co/gUM9QOZRgJ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

We're really proud of the young ass kicking lady she's become ???????? — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.