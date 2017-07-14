Source: ESPN

Nia Jax spoke with ESPN on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Her favorite rivalry:

"My favorite rivalry? I did not really have a chance to rival Bayley [on RAW], although we had a touch, but at NXT I had a feud with Bayley, that was probably my favorite."

Continuing to go back to the WWE Performance Center:

"Sara Amato was the female head coach and she's by far the best coach I've ever had. I still go back there to continue developing my character."

Bayley On How She Feels Talking To Vince McMahon, Triple H's Advice To Her, Possible Heel Turn, More
See Also
Bayley On How She Feels Talking To Vince McMahon, Triple H's Advice To Her, Possible Heel Turn, More

Tryout at the WWE PC:

"The Performance Center in Orlando is the best place to go if you want to be a professional wrestler. It has everything. Seven rings, we can watch film there, we have the promo room, the Green room, everything. So I had a tryout there, [and it] was very strict, intense, and truly shaped me into the wrestler I am today."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles