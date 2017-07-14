Source: ESPN

Nia Jax spoke with ESPN on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"My favorite rivalry? I did not really have a chance to rival Bayley [on RAW], although we had a touch, but at NXT I had a feud with Bayley, that was probably my favorite."

Continuing to go back to the WWE Performance Center:

"Sara Amato was the female head coach and she's by far the best coach I've ever had. I still go back there to continue developing my character."

Tryout at the WWE PC:

"The Performance Center in Orlando is the best place to go if you want to be a professional wrestler. It has everything. Seven rings, we can watch film there, we have the promo room, the Green room, everything. So I had a tryout there, [and it] was very strict, intense, and truly shaped me into the wrestler I am today."

