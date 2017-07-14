WWE confirmed that Talking Smack will no longer air on Tuesday nights following 205 Live. The show will continue to air after SmackDown pay-per-views.

They sent the following statement to us today:

"We continuously review WWE Network's programming line-up based on a variety of factors, including viewership and subscriber research. Talking Smack and Raw Talk will air following pay-per-view events, and Tuesday will continue to feature 205 LIVE."

Talking Smack debuted on the WWE Network on August 2, 2016 and would air immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. 205 Live premiered on November 29, 2016 and took the 10pm time slot causing Talking Smack to be moved to 11pm ET.

