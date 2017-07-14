Austin Aries was released from his WWE contract last week. Shortly after the announcement was made on WWE's official website, Aries appeared pleased by the news, writing the following on his social media:

It's a beautiful day. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 7, 2017

Earlier today, Aries released an official statement on his WWE departure, via his Twitter account:

My official statement on my @WWE departure. Thank you to my supporters and detractors. Exciting announcements soon. ?????? pic.twitter.com/7Y4NkUMFVz — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 14, 2017

Aries had a 90-day non-compete agreement attached to his WWE contract, which ends on October 5, 2017, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He'll continue to collect his downside guarantee from WWE until that point and will be able to use the Austin Aries name after the agreement expires. Aries can work indie dates during the next three months but the dates will have to be approved by WWE, meaning he won't be working anywhere WWE doesn't want him working after his non-compete expires.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors.