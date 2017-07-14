The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mickie James and Emma make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

They lock up. Emma locks in a headlock. James eventually locks in a headlock of her own. Emma sends James to the ropes, James responds with a shoulder block. James hits a dropkick on Emma before pinning her for a two count. James hits a snapmare before kicking Emma in the face. They exchange strikes. Emma sends James into the corner. James elbows Emma. Emma hits a modified powerbomb on James. Emma pins James for a two count. Dana Brooke is shown watching the match backstage. Emma stomps James. Emma suplexes James prior to pinning her for a two count. Emma briefly locks in a Full Nelson on James. James elbows Emma. Emma clotheslines James before pinning her for another two count. Emma sets James up in the tree-of-woe in the corner. Emma goes to ringside and pulls James' hair. Emma gets back in the ring and lifts James to kick her in the back, sending her down to the mat. Emma pins Hanes for a two count. Emma briefly locks in another Full Nelson. James elbows Emma. James strikes Emma before hitting a spin kick. James clotheslines Emma prior to hitting a flapjack as well. James ascends the turnbuckles. James comes off the top rope with a Seated Senton. James pins Emma for a two count. James hits the Mickie-DT on Emma. James pins Emma for the win.

Winner: Mickie James

A recap of The Miz's Mizzies segment from RAW is shown featuring Intercontinental Champion The Miz presenting awards to Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Maryse and himself before a brawl with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

A recap of the in-ring segment from RAW is shown featuring RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Paul Heyman, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe leading to the announcement of next week's #1 Contendership Match between Joe and Reigns.

Lince Dorado and TJP make their entrances.

Lince Dorado vs. TJP

TJP briefly locks in a headlock. Dorado sends TJP to the ropes. TJP hits a shoulder block on Dorado before pinning him for a one count. TJP is eventually able to hit a modified head-scissors on Dorado. Dorado is eventually able to hit a springboard armdrag on TJP. Dorado ducks a pair of clothesline attempts by TJP prior to rolling him up for a two count. Dorado chops TJP. Dorado hits a modified head-scissors on TJP before dropkicking him as well. TJP rolls out of the ring. Dorado teases a dive to the outside before mockingly doing a dab instead. TJP gets back in the ring and runs towards Dorado. Dorado hits a drop-to-hold on TJP. Dorado locks in a wrist lock on TJP as we head into a commercial break.

TJP kicks Dorado as we return from the commercial break. Dorado reverses a powerbomb attempt from TJP into a modified facebuster. Dorado hits moonsault on TJP from off the top turnbuckle. Dorado hits a back-handspring into a stunner on TJP. Dorado pins TJP for a two count. Dorado goes to the top turnbuckle, TJP pushes him before attempting a superplex. Dorado blocks it and sends TJP crashing to the mat. Dorado goes for the Shooting Star Press, TJP moves out of the way. Dorado rolls TJP up for a two count. TJP hits the Detonation Kick on Dorado. TJP pins Dorado for the win.

Winner: TJP

A recap of Bray Wyatt defeating Seth Rollins on RAW is shown to close the show featuring a post-match brawl between the trio of Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel & Intercontinental Champion The Miz and the duo of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.