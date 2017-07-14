Source: Sports Illustrated

Seth Rollins spoke with Sports Illustrated's Off The Board podcast on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I think everyone respects Rock He's obviously been in our industry his entire life in some form or fashion. He's a guy that works really hard and most of our performers can appreciate that one way or another, whether it's in the movie industry or our industry. He's a legend, Hall of Famer, dude who's paved the way for generations of us to be pro wrestlers, so I think it's really cool for me when he comes back and being able to work with him in any capacity."

How he felt when he was told he'd be winning the title at WrestleMania 31:

"I reacted with excitement and a sense of responsibility knowing I was gonna be the guy leaving WrestleMania with the WWE world heavyweight championship and I was gonna be responsible moving forward for filling arenas. For me, it was a great honor and great distinction and something that I'm super proud of, but it wasn't like all of a sudden they sat down and told me this is what was gonna happen. It was a longer story than that."

When he found out about winning the title:

"Halfway through the show."

WWE Superstars talking about about Donald Trump with Linda McMahon in his cabinet:

"It's not anything that's ever been addressed or discussed. The guys who want to make political statements, seem to do so and the guys who want to stay away from it don't say anything. It honestly hasn't been brought up privately or publicly at all."

