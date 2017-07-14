- RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro continues his Clash Royale gameplay in this new video for Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel.

WWE stock was up 1.02% today, closing at $20.89 per share. Today's high was $20.97 and the low was $20.64.

- Mache Custom Kicks, who often creates custom sneakers for WWE Superstars to wear at special events, has created a pair of custom kicks for Titus O'Neil and his Titus Worldwide stable, using a pair of Kobe Nikes. You can see the sneakers below:

Titus Worldwide ?? branded Kobes made for none other than @TitusONeilWWE. The brand is STRONG!!! ???? #TitusWorldwide pic.twitter.com/s9FaN4XZXd — Mache Custom Kicks (@MACHE275) July 12, 2017

