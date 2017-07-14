Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following spoilers from tonight's Mae Young Classic tapings at Full Sail University. Check out our spoiler report from night one (first round) at this link.

* The remaining 16 women are on stage with the Mae Young Classic trophy to start us off. 2nd round matches have a 20 minute time limit

* Abbey Laith defeated Rachel Evers. Great match. Huge dueling "Let's go Rachel/Let's Go Abbey" chants at the start. Abbey hits a suicide dive after a springboard armdrag. Rachel with a running senton for a near fall. Rachel with an STO and a springboard leg drop for 2. Both girls nail a bicycle kick at the same time to lay the other out as the crowd goes nuts and chants "women's wrestling." They trade punches and kicks. Rachel cuts Abbey off with a forearm and hits a scoop slam off the top rope for two. Abbey ducks a boot and hits a powerbomb for the win

* Emma is ringside for the next match. Serena Deeb vs Piper Niven is shown on screen as a match for later

* Piper Niven defeated Serena Deeb. Serena with a headlock early, trying to wear her down. Serena goes for a scoop slam off, but Piper falls on her for a 2. Piper with a headlock. Serena with a roll up for 2. Piper with a running cross body for 2. Serena gets her knees up as Piper goes for a running senton. Serena hits a sliced bread like run up the ropes into a side headlock. Serena with a slam and a neckbreaker for a nearfall. Serena tries to get her in a fireman's carry but can't get her up, and Piper throws her into the corner and hits a cannonball. Piper sidesteps a corner spear and hits a middle rope splash for a 2. Piper goes to the top and misses a splash, but reverses Serena's Irish whip attempt into the Michinoku driver for the win

* Bayley is also seated in the crowd with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

* Kalisto is now ringside for our next match

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Princesa Sugehit. Princesa goes for the three amigos but Mercedes catches her in the ropes. Princesa sidesteps a running corner boot and nails a codebreaker. They battle on the top rope, and Princesa tosses Mercedes off the rope and hits a tornado DDT for a near fall. Princesa with a tilt-o-whirl into an armbar, but Mercedes gets out. Mercedes hits a Fisherman Suplex for the win

* Mike & Maria Kanellis are at ringside

