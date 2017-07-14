Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following spoilers from tonight's Mae Young Classic tapings at Full Sail University. Check out our spoiler report from night one (first round) at this link.

Episode 5, Second Round:

* The remaining 16 women are on stage with the Mae Young Classic trophy to start us off. 2nd round matches have a 20 minute time limit

* Abbey Laith defeated Rachel Evers. Great match. Huge dueling "Let's go Rachel/Let's Go Abbey" chants at the start. Abbey hits a suicide dive after a springboard armdrag. Rachel with a running senton for a near fall. Rachel with an STO and a springboard leg drop for 2. Both girls nail a bicycle kick at the same time to lay the other out as the crowd goes nuts and chants "women's wrestling." They trade punches and kicks. Rachel cuts Abbey off with a forearm and hits a scoop slam off the top rope for two. Abbey ducks a boot and hits a powerbomb for the win

* Emma is ringside for the next match. Serena Deeb vs Piper Niven is shown on screen as a match for later

* Piper Niven defeated Serena Deeb. Serena with a headlock early, trying to wear her down. Serena goes for a scoop slam off, but Piper falls on her for a 2. Piper with a headlock. Serena with a roll up for 2. Piper with a running cross body for 2. Serena gets her knees up as Piper goes for a running senton. Serena hits a sliced bread like run up the ropes into a side headlock. Serena with a slam and a neckbreaker for a nearfall. Serena tries to get her in a fireman's carry but can't get her up, and Piper throws her into the corner and hits a cannonball. Piper sidesteps a corner spear and hits a middle rope splash for a 2. Piper goes to the top and misses a splash, but reverses Serena's Irish whip attempt into the Michinoku driver for the win

* Bayley is also seated in the crowd with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

* Kalisto is now ringside for our next match

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Princesa Sugehit. Princesa goes for the three amigos but Mercedes catches her in the ropes. Princesa sidesteps a running corner boot and nails a codebreaker. They battle on the top rope, and Princesa tosses Mercedes off the rope and hits a tornado DDT for a near fall. Princesa with a tilt-o-whirl into an armbar, but Mercedes gets out. Mercedes hits a Fisherman Suplex for the win

* Mike & Maria Kanellis are at ringside

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles