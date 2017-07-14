- Cathy Kelley looks at how Tye Dillinger recently called out WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz on Twitter in this new video. As noted, Dillinger called out Miz following the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view and invited him to SmackDown for a title match. That led to a back & forth between the two.

- As noted on Thursday, first round matches in The Mae Young Classic had twenty-minute time limits. The second round matches filmed tonight also have a twenty-minute time limit. It's been confirmed that everything up to the finals is being taped tonight at Full Sail University. You can join our live spoiler coverage at this link

- WWE has also canceled Renee Young's Unfiltered WWE Network show. The show may have been nixed a while back but Renee confirmed the cancellation on Twitter today, seen below. As noted earlier today, Talking Smack is no longer airing as a weekly series but there will be special editions after SmackDown brand pay-per-view events.

Unfiltered ran for two seasons with the first episode airing on April 28th, 2015. Renee interviewed guests such as John Cena, Paige, the cast of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Wiz Khalifa, the cast of Entourage, Roman Reigns, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and many others over 29 episodes.

