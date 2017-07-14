- WWE has confirmed that episodes 5-8 of The Mae Young Classic will be available on the WWE Network via on-demand beginning on Monday, September 4th. The finals will then stream live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 12th at 10pm EST after SmackDown from Vegas goes off the air that night. As noted, the first 4 episodes featuring first round matches will be available on the WWE Network on Monday, August 28th. A "Bracketology" preview special will premiere on Sunday, August 20th after SummerSlam goes off the air.

- Regarding Madusa (Alundra Blayze) calling The Mae Young Classic with fellow WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita, she did not actually call the matches but she did film some backstage interviews on Thursday night. Madusa has not appeared in front of the crowd.

- We now know that the winner of The Mae Young Classic will at least receive a trophy as tonight's second round tapings opened up with the remaining 16 competitors on stage with the prize. Below are photos from JJ Williams and our correspondent Will Henderson:

We're back for night 2 of the #MaeYoungClassic! Looking forward to another night of what has been a great tourney so far! pic.twitter.com/Yg3aSVfuHl — Will Henderson (@willh94) July 14, 2017

