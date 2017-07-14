- As seen in the video above, Drew Gulak brought his "No Fly Zone" campaign to night two of The Mae Young Classic at Full Sail University. Gulak will face Mustafa Ali on Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode in a 2 of 3 Falls match to end their feud.

- While the first and second round matches of The Mae Young Classic have a twenty-minute time limit, the quarterfinal matches taped tonight had twenty-five minute time limits.

- MMA's Four Horsewomen were back at tonight's Mae Classic tapings as Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir (Roderick Strong's wife) and Jessamyn Duke sat ringside to cheer on partner Shayna Baszler as she worked the tournament. There was a Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen stand-off at one point with Rousey, Shafir, Duke and Baszler facing off with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks, who was watching the action via FaceTime as she's currently on a WWE promotional tour of Australia & New Zealand.

Below are photos of the Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen moment from our correspondent Will Henderson:

Well, we've got a challenge over who the real 4 Horsewomen are here at #MaeYoungClassic pic.twitter.com/MOFBjUFnv5 — Will Henderson (@willh94) July 15, 2017

