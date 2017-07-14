- The WWE 2K18 video game developers will be doing another YouTube series leading up to the release of the game in October on October 17th. Above is the first episode of the WWE 2K Developers Spotlight Series, featuring Creative Director Lynell Jinks. Jinks says the WWE 2K team is excited to release what they believe is the best WWE gaming experience that has ever been created. He says they have been focusing on things like realism, graphics, smooth gameplay, MyCareer improvements and the Creation Suite.

- WWE announced today that the San Diego Comic Con will be Brie Bella's first public appearance since giving birth to Birdie Joe back in May. Brie will join Nikki Bella, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the WWE - Mattel panel on Thursday, July 20th at 1pm. The panel will be moderated by Renee Young and will focus on the women's revolution in WWE. WWE is teasing "special surprises for WWE Universe members of all ages" for the panel. As noted, WWE and Mattel will be releasing an exclusive figure related to Banks and Flair at Comic Con as well.

- As noted, WWE has confirmed that Talking Smack will no longer air as a weekly series on the WWE Network. There will be special editions of the show after SmackDown pay-per-view events. Host Renee Young and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, who often co-hosted the show with Renee, tweeted the following on the cancellation:

Really disappointed about #TalkingSmack. We tried to make that show great. Guess I'll go back to welcoming my guest at this time. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

