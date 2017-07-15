Floyd Mayweather used a homophobic slur at Conor McGregor to cap off the three-country four-stop world promotional tour on Friday to promote their super-fight on August 26, 2017.

"You punk, you fa---t, you ho!" Mayweather yelled.

The press events, which began on Tuesday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and concluded Friday in a boxing ring set up at London's Wembley Arena, are now complete as the world waits to spend thousands on ringside tickets or nearly $100 to watch Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor settle the score in a boxing ring on Showtime pay-per-view.

Friday's crowd at Wembley was much like the crowds at the three previous stops, behind UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. They cheered loudly for the Irish superstar, while doing their best to drawn out Floyd Mayweather every time he spoke.

Both fighters were dressed up as they exchanged many of the same insults we've heard throughout the week. Profanity-filled tirades were used as McGregor mocked Mayweather for having "brittle" hands, being too short, frequently using a cell phone and for carrying a backpack previously filled with cash and a $100 million check from his fight against Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather used many of the same insults he's already fired off this week but things were escalated towards the end of the event when he called McGregor an anti-gay slur.

Mayweather's camp issued the following statement to TMZ:

"The reason Floyd called Conor the F word is because Conor called Floyd a monkey. Floyd has nothing against gays or lesbians at all ... Floyd has them on his staff. Floyd has nothing but the utmost respect for gays and lesbians."

According to TMZ, Conor's "monkey" comment was off the mic. However, much of the headlines this week put McGregor in a negative light for saying, "Dance for me, boy," at Mayweather. Many were outraged by McGregor using what was perceived as racially insensitive language to which McGregor embarrassingly responded to at Thursday's promotional event in Brooklyn.

On Friday, McGregor again targeted Showtime's Stephen Espinoza and mocked Mayweather's entourage. Mayweather used Dana White in attempt to belittle McGregor, comparing him to a prostitute.

Through it all, the four press events featured language that was racist, misogynistic and homophobic, resulting in some truly cringeworthy and embarrassing moments. By the time the tour was over, it felt like a tired routine that went on two days too long.

It'll now be back to training for both Mayweather and McGregor. Mayweather will look to move his professional boxing record to a perfect 50-0, while McGregor will make his boxing debut. The super-fight is Saturday, August 26, 2017 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Make sure to join us for coverage right here at WrestlingINC.com.

You can watch Friday's promotional tour in London embedded in the video above.

