Thanks to Mel Phillips and @ScottyStyles29 for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Seattle, Washington:
* Drew McIntyre defeated The Velveteen Dream
* Lars Sullivan defeated Demitrius Bronson
* Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot in the match of the night
* Aleister Black defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Heavy Machinery
* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Billie Kay
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Roderick Strong
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.