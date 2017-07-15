Thanks to Mel Phillips and @ScottyStyles29 for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Seattle, Washington:

No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves in a fun match to get the crowd pumped

* Drew McIntyre defeated The Velveteen Dream

* Lars Sullivan defeated Demitrius Bronson

* Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot in the match of the night

* Aleister Black defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Heavy Machinery

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Billie Kay

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Roderick Strong

