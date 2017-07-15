Last week, Raw finished on a bit of a cliffhanger with Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle, talking to a mysterious person on the phone. He plans on revealing his secret on this week's show. So today's question:

Who was on the phone with Kurt Angle?

WWE Issues Statement On Reports Of 'Talking Smack' Being Cancelled
