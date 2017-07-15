Thanks to Patrick Bailey and Joshua Williams for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Roanoke, Virginia:
* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus retained over The Hardys
* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Apollo Crews defeated Elias Samson, Curt Hawkins and Bo Dallas
* Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick
* Finn Balor and Dean Ambrose defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
* Mickie James and Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss
* Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt
