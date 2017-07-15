Thanks to Patrick Bailey and Joshua Williams for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Roanoke, Virginia:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus retained over The Hardys

* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Apollo Crews defeated Elias Samson, Curt Hawkins and Bo Dallas

* Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick

* Finn Balor and Dean Ambrose defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* Mickie James and Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

* Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.