- Earlier today, NJPW held a Press Conference featuring all of the participants (full list here) in the upcoming G1 Climax 27 tournament, which starts Monday, July 17 at 2am ET. The first show will be shown for free on NJPW World. Below is a photo of the wrestlers involved:

#g127 Coming Soon!! #G1climax27 #njpw http://g1climax.jp A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

- Rolling Stone followed The Young Bucks for a few days to give a backstage look at what their life is like on the road. The short article features about a 15 minute video (below) of the tag team.

- During a trip to Japan, Nick Jackson had his backpack stolen, which included his passport and about $2,000 worth of cash in it. According to Nick, the cash was from selling shirts. He just received a new passport and said the whole incident cost him $4,000 in total. He proceeded to put the blame on The Revival as the two teams are currently in a somewhat friendly social media rivalry.

My new passport is finally here. This whole saga cost me about $4,000. I'm blaming it on the Revival. pic.twitter.com/7D3gR3y6eM — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 14, 2017

Long story short...Backpack was stolen which had two passports. 1 in which was new that was expedited over night costing $500. 2k in cash... — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 14, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.