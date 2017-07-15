- Tickets went on sale today for the SummerSlam meet and greets on Friday, August 18th and Saturday, August 19th. You can get more details by clicking here.

- Speaking of SummerSlam, PWInsider reports that, as expected, the pay-per-view will once again be a four-hour show starting at 7pm ET. While not confirmed, last year's SummerSlam had a two hour pre-show, which I'd expect to happen again this year.

- As noted, Ryback stated on his latest podcast that there may have been plans for him to wrestle The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 30. Mark Carrano from talent relations apparently showed Ryback an early lineup for the show which listed "Ryback vs. The Ultimate Warrior." Ryback admitted that plans may have changed or the whole idea may have been a rib. Dana Warrior took to Twitter to deny the story, and Ryback responded by sending her a link to the full podcast, as seen below:

Not true. It always saddens me when people tell untruths on a man's grave to promote their lives. Do your OWN work. Dana https://t.co/B4gFSmKljq — Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) July 14, 2017

2:06:39 mark to be exact. Hope all is well Dana ?? https://t.co/3xc8ejm0Pm — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) July 14, 2017

I'm well, Ryan. Cultivating a legacy not living in fantasy xo??Dana https://t.co/73XfwmbKFy — Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) July 14, 2017

