- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the "Wildest Superstar facial reactions." The video includes: Seth Rollins, The Undertaker laughing at Brock Lesnar, and Vince McMahon when Shane said he owns WCW, among others.

- As noted, WWE has cancelled Talking Smack's weekly format (Renee Young and Daniel Brayn react here), although it will continue to be shown after SmackDown PPVs. The Miz - who had numerous memorable appearances on the show - responded about the news on Twitter:

RIP #TalkingSmack I enjoyed the freedom this show gave @wwe talent to showcase what they could do @ReneeYoungWWE brought the best out of all — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 15, 2017

