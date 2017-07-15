- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the "Wildest Superstar facial reactions." The video includes: Seth Rollins, The Undertaker laughing at Brock Lesnar, and Vince McMahon when Shane said he owns WCW, among others.

- WWE asked fans: "Who are you most excited to see competing in the Mae Young Classic on WWE Network?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: Kairi Sane (17 percent), Bianca Belair (10 percent), Candice LeRae (10 percent), Mia Yim (7 percent), and Tessa Blanchard (6 percent). You can see the full spoilers of the tournament by clicking here.

WWE Issues Statement On Reports Of 'Talking Smack' Being Cancelled
- As noted, WWE has cancelled Talking Smack's weekly format (Renee Young and Daniel Brayn react here), although it will continue to be shown after SmackDown PPVs. The Miz - who had numerous memorable appearances on the show - responded about the news on Twitter:


