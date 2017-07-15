- Above is Sasha Banks' appearance on The Project in Australia earlier this week. During the show, Sasha was asked about cousin Snoop Dogg performing her entrance at WrestleMania 32 last year. Sasha admitted that she was surprised when she learned about Snoop's involvement.

"I actually found out the Thursday before WrestleMania [that Snoop would perform her entrance] and I was like, 'WHAT?!'," Sasha said. "I mean, it's Snoop Dogg, he's a legend. That was honestly one of the coolest moments of my career so far."

- Just a reminder that Sasha will continue her overseas promotional tour with an appearance in Auckland, New Zealand this Sunday, July 16 at the Westfield Manukau City starting at 11:00am. You can get more details by clicking here.

- As noted, Johnny Gargano tweeted his support for his wife Candice LeRae being one of the 32 competitors in The Mae Young Classic. Candice replied:

