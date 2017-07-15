- John Cena will be on The View this Monday and he will be accompanied by his mother, Carol. John will be promoting Hefty's NEW #UltraStrongMom campaign. Cena and his mother will appear during the 11a.m. hour. (Thanks to John Cena Crews)

- WWE will be returning to the UK in November. They will be in Glasglow on November 1st, Brighton on November 2nd, and London on November 3rd. They will all be WWE Live events.

AJ Styles Calls John Cena 'The Best,' Says Cena 'Insisted' On Putting Bray Wyatt Over
- WWE U.S. Champion AJ Styles got his custom name plates for his belt. You can check them out below:



