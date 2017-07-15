- John Cena will be on The View this Monday and he will be accompanied by his mother, Carol. John will be promoting Hefty's NEW #UltraStrongMom campaign. Cena and his mother will appear during the 11a.m. hour. (Thanks to John Cena Crews)
- WWE U.S. Champion AJ Styles got his custom name plates for his belt. You can check them out below:
For those of you who said I didn't have my name on the United States title.....look again. ?? pic.twitter.com/5Ra8WhpcVm— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 14, 2017
Here's a better view?? pic.twitter.com/PcZ6a1LmnN— Lil Zaira (@coupdebanks) July 14, 2017
Eric Robinson contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303.