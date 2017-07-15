- Above, Goldberg cut a promo in the back and headed to the ring to go after Triple H, putting him down with ease. The two later met at Unforgiven in 2003 for the World Heavyweight Championship with the added stipulations, if Triple H got disqualified or counted-out the title would change hands and if Goldberg lost, he would have to retire. Goldberg was able to win the title from Triple H in just under 15 minutes.
- WWE released a new line of WWE Superstar themed party cups featuring: Naomi, Bayley, AJ Styles, Southpaw Wrestling, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, and The Hardys. They also capitalized on Chris Jericho's very appropriate, "Drink it in, man!" quote on his cup. On Twitter, Roman Reigns requested a pack of his for some "Quiet Beers."
It's Friday! Celebrate with new #WWE reusable party cups at #WWEShop. Perfect for your next PPV party.https://t.co/Lopr5ojNkl pic.twitter.com/GObwHg8Kl6— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) July 14, 2017
Hey @WWEShop send me a pack of these please! #QuietBeers https://t.co/ogLY8xZ0NE— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 14, 2017
#RomanReigns "It's My Yard" Reusable Party Cup Now Available at #WWEShop pic.twitter.com/hfmFY8tECY— Roman (@Fileana2) July 14, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors.