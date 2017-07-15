- Above, Goldberg cut a promo in the back and headed to the ring to go after Triple H, putting him down with ease. The two later met at Unforgiven in 2003 for the World Heavyweight Championship with the added stipulations, if Triple H got disqualified or counted-out the title would change hands and if Goldberg lost, he would have to retire. Goldberg was able to win the title from Triple H in just under 15 minutes.

- Today, Heath Slater turns 34 years old. Other birthdays today include: Jesse "The Body" Ventura (66) and The Boogeyman (53). WWE sent out a "Happy Birthday" to Slater and The Boogeyman, via their Instagram:

He's got kids and a birthday today! Happy birthday to the one and only, @heathslater_xxii! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Perhaps the only #WWE Superstar that would want worms on their birthday cake... #HappyBirthdayBoogeyman A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

- WWE released a new line of WWE Superstar themed party cups featuring: Naomi, Bayley, AJ Styles, Southpaw Wrestling, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, and The Hardys. They also capitalized on Chris Jericho's very appropriate, "Drink it in, man!" quote on his cup. On Twitter, Roman Reigns requested a pack of his for some "Quiet Beers."

