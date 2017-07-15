- Above is the full match between The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Erick Rowan) vs. The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston) in a six-man tag match at last year's Battleground. The end came for New Day when Bray hit Sister Abigail on Xavier for the win.

Really disappointed about #TalkingSmack. We tried to make that show great. Guess I'll go back to welcoming my guest at this time. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

I come online to support #SamiForSyria and find this out. I'm the GM!!! Nobody tells me anything!!! https://t.co/Dup7nBKvss — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 14, 2017

- WWE sent out a tweet to fans asking who they would like to see face Ronda Rousey, if she stepped into a WWE ring. The poll didn't include every women on the roster, but Dana Brooke saw that she wasn't listed and responded:

If @RondaRousey were to compete in @WWE, which Superstar would YOU want to see her battle first? https://t.co/yUEaFdqDcA — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2017

Would be nice to be included! I love a challenge ???? — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 15, 2017

A fan took notice that relative newcomer to the ring, Lana, was included, but not Dana. The WWE Superstar also replied to that:

Yea they put Lana but not Dana that's so ridiculous — arturo (@awesome_king512) July 15, 2017

Hahaha right — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 15, 2017

In addition, UFC Fighter Cris Cyborg (Cristiane Justino) threw her name in the hat as a challenger to Rousey at WrestleMania:

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.