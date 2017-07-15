- Above is the full match between The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Erick Rowan) vs. The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston) in a six-man tag match at last year's Battleground. The end came for New Day when Bray hit Sister Abigail on Xavier for the win.

- As noted, WWE has cancelled Talking Smack on Tuesday nights going forward, and apparently, WWE didn't let either Daniel Bryan or Renee Young know ahead of time. People has now picked up the story and included some of Young and Bryan's comments from Twitter.



The Miz Talks About Going After Daniel Bryan On Talking Smack, Bryan's Response Wasn't Scripted
See Also
The Miz Talks About Going After Daniel Bryan On Talking Smack, Bryan's Response Wasn't Scripted

- WWE sent out a tweet to fans asking who they would like to see face Ronda Rousey, if she stepped into a WWE ring. The poll didn't include every women on the roster, but Dana Brooke saw that she wasn't listed and responded:



A fan took notice that relative newcomer to the ring, Lana, was included, but not Dana. The WWE Superstar also replied to that:



In addition, UFC Fighter Cris Cyborg (Cristiane Justino) threw her name in the hat as a challenger to Rousey at WrestleMania:


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles