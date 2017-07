- Above is the full match between The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Erick Rowan) vs. The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston) in a six-man tag match at last year's Battleground. The end came for New Day when Bray hit Sister Abigail on Xavier for the win.

- As noted, WWE has cancelled Talking Smack on Tuesday nights going forward, and apparently, WWE didn't let either Daniel Bryan or Renee Young know ahead of time. People has now picked up the story and included some of Young and Bryan's comments from Twitter.

Really disappointed about #TalkingSmack. We tried to make that show great. Guess I'll go back to welcoming my guest at this time. Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

I come online to support #SamiForSyria and find this out. I'm the GM!!! Nobody tells me anything!!! https://t.co/Dup7nBKvss Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 14, 2017

- WWE sent out a tweet to fans asking who they would like to see face Ronda Rousey, if she stepped into a WWE ring. The poll didn't include every women on the roster, but Dana Brooke saw that she wasn't listed and responded:

If @RondaRousey were to compete in @WWE, which Superstar would YOU want to see her battle first? https://t.co/yUEaFdqDcA WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2017

Would be nice to be included! I love a challenge ???? Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 15, 2017

A fan took notice that relative newcomer to the ring, Lana, was included, but not Dana. The WWE Superstar also replied to that:

Yea they put Lana but not Dana that's so ridiculous arturo (@awesome_king512) July 15, 2017

Hahaha right Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 15, 2017

In addition, UFC Fighter Cris Cyborg (Cristiane Justino) threw her name in the hat as a challenger to Rousey at WrestleMania:

