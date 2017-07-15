Sports Illustrated has a story here about the Hardys ongoing battle with Anthem Sports and Entertainment over the ownership of the "Broken" character.

The story discussed the contract negotiations that led to the Hardys leaving TNA. It stated that Jeff Hardy was offered a lucrative deal while Matt Hardy was only offered a fraction of what he had been making. Matt was also originally promised a spot on the creative team which was rescinded by Jeff Jarrett.

When I asked Jarrett earlier this week if the Hardys had acquired ownership of the "Broken" character, Jarrett revealed that they hadn't. Matt's wife, Reby, took to Twitter to say that Jarrett was lying, and that the sides had come to an agreement which included a clause that the Hardys would pay $5,000 for anytime Reby posted something about Anthem on Twitter.

Matt wrote on Twitter this week that if Jarrett and Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm didn't settle the situation soon, "it's gonna get terribly nasty" and that they "have lots to expose".

Sports Illustrated reports that sources close to the negotiations between the Hardys and Anthem say that both sides were close to an agreement within the past month where the Hardys would have paid $10,000 - $15,000 for the rights to the trademark. It noted that the non-disparagement clause that Reby mentioned was a $1,000 fine for the first offense and $5,000 for each following violation. THe Hardys also agreed to signing off on a press release stating that both sides settled on good terms.

According to the report, Anthem then wanted 50% of all of the Hardys revenue, which would include Jeff's art and music. The Hardys apparently saw it as "a monumental heist and money-grab." It was noted that if GFW is looking to use the gimmick to profit off DVDs and merchandise or a digital series on the "Broken" Hardys, it would be difficult to pull off because the Hardys would not endorse the products and would encourage fans to not purchase them.

"WWE has clearly stated via email that they do not want the 'Broken Brilliance' IP [intellectual property]," GFW said in a statement to SI. "GFW has been and always will be open to a licensing agreement for the IP to all parties, which is customary in the music and entertainment business, but revolutionary in the professional wrestling business."

